NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 79928 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88747 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108209 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182945 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228001 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140305 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367118 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181336 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149410 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197794 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 80018 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 74473 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 88849 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 88845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108304 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 580 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9736 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11633 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15844 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36947 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Voloshyn: There is no shell hunger in the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17654 views

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian artillery fired more than 3,000 rounds, using both Soviet and modern Western weapons, indicating no shortage of shells.

Voloshyn: There is no shell hunger in the Defense Forces

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are not currently experiencing a shell shortage in the Donetsk region. Over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian artillery has completed more than 3,000 firing missions. Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Our artillery carried out 3,093 firing missions over the last day. Over 350 firing missions were carried out with the help of artillery this day. This includes both Soviet-style and modern Western weapons. So the statistics speak for themselves 

- said Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn.

The lieutenant colonel emphasized that the Defense Forces have both Soviet-era equipment and the latest Western weapons. 

The enemy feels it every day in their losses. We do not have shell hunger 

- Voloshyn emphasized.

However, he emphasized that artillery and ammunition are consumables, so Ukraine needs as many weapons as possible in this area. 

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, June 27, the Defense Forces eliminated about 1170 occupants' servicemen.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Poland
