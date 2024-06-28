Voloshyn: There is no shell hunger in the Defense Forces

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are not currently experiencing a shell shortage in the Donetsk region. Over the past 24 hours alone, Ukrainian artillery has completed more than 3,000 firing missions. Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Our artillery carried out 3,093 firing missions over the last day. Over 350 firing missions were carried out with the help of artillery this day. This includes both Soviet-style and modern Western weapons. So the statistics speak for themselves - said Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn.

The lieutenant colonel emphasized that the Defense Forces have both Soviet-era equipment and the latest Western weapons.

The enemy feels it every day in their losses. We do not have shell hunger - Voloshyn emphasized.

However, he emphasized that artillery and ammunition are consumables, so Ukraine needs as many weapons as possible in this area.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, June 27, the Defense Forces eliminated about 1170 occupants' servicemen.