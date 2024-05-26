ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55546 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150150 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246285 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173230 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164653 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148210 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223592 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Voloshyn: Russia is trying to break through the defense line near Bilohorivka

Voloshyn: Russia is trying to break through the defense line near Bilohorivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24413 views

Russian invaders are trying to break through the Ukrainian military's defense line near Bilyohorivka, which is currently under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, despite Russian disinformation about its capture.

Near Bilohorivka, Russian occupants are attempting to break through the Ukrainian military's defense line. The settlement is currently under the control of the Defense Forces.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said this on the air of the telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

At present, the situation is such that the enemy does not give up attempts and continues to conduct assault operations in the area of Chasovyi Yar and the surrounding area. In that direction, intense fighting continues in the area of Ivanivske and on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar. The enemy is trying to hold on to the city at all costs, launching artillery, rocket and bomb attacks

- Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn noted that the number of assaults near Chasovyi Yar has increased.

The number of assault operations near Chasovyi Yar, or Bilyohorivka, has increased, with 13 small arms battles having already taken place

- He said.

When asked whether Russians were attempting to break through the defense line near Bilohorivka, Voloshyn replied:

Yes, of course. In the area of Bilyohorivka, in that direction, the enemy keeps trying to break through our positions and those of the Defense Forces

- He said.

According to Voloshyn, Russia is spreading disinformation that Bilyohorivka has “fallen” and that Ukraine has allegedly surrendered it.

This information is not confirmed, the enemy made several attempts. He is trying to attack the entire Ternivka area with columns and meat assaults. Our defenders there have been holding back the enemy's onslaught for quite some time now, intending to somehow advance and gain a foothold there. The settlement is currently under the control of the Defense Forces and the enemy is suffering heavy losses in that area

- Voloshyn said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

