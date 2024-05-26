Voloshyn: Russia is trying to break through the defense line near Bilohorivka

Near Bilohorivka, Russian occupants are attempting to break through the Ukrainian military's defense line. The settlement is currently under the control of the Defense Forces.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said this on the air of the telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

At present, the situation is such that the enemy does not give up attempts and continues to conduct assault operations in the area of Chasovyi Yar and the surrounding area. In that direction, intense fighting continues in the area of Ivanivske and on the outskirts of Chasovyi Yar. The enemy is trying to hold on to the city at all costs, launching artillery, rocket and bomb attacks - Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn noted that the number of assaults near Chasovyi Yar has increased.

The number of assault operations near Chasovyi Yar, or Bilyohorivka, has increased, with 13 small arms battles having already taken place - He said.

When asked whether Russians were attempting to break through the defense line near Bilohorivka, Voloshyn replied:

Yes, of course. In the area of Bilyohorivka, in that direction, the enemy keeps trying to break through our positions and those of the Defense Forces - He said.

According to Voloshyn, Russia is spreading disinformation that Bilyohorivka has “fallen” and that Ukraine has allegedly surrendered it.

This information is not confirmed, the enemy made several attempts. He is trying to attack the entire Ternivka area with columns and meat assaults. Our defenders there have been holding back the enemy's onslaught for quite some time now, intending to somehow advance and gain a foothold there. The settlement is currently under the control of the Defense Forces and the enemy is suffering heavy losses in that area - Voloshyn said.

