Vladimir Putin's personal longevity expert, who hoped to live more than 100 years, dies in Russia

On January 5, Vladimir Khavinson, a gerontologist who had been fighting against aging since the early 1990s, died in St. Petersburg. The media called him the "personal gerontologist" of President Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

One of Russia's leading gerontologists, Vladimir Khavinson, has died at the age of 77. This was reported by the Moscow Times , citing the vice governor of St. Petersburg. The cause of the scientist's death has not been officially announced.

Havinson has become famous for claiming that he is developing a method that allows people to live to 110 or 120 years old by slowing down the aging process. Some time ago, Havinson allegedly promised Putin that his rejuvenation methods could allow him to rule for decades to come.

The expert also emphasized that medicine should prolong the life of statesmen, because "an experienced leader, as a rule, cannot be replaced by anyone.