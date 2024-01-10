Vladimir Putin's personal longevity expert, who hoped to live more than 100 years, dies in Russia

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 5139 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 24739 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 22627 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 28263 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110322 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116842 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148206 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142697 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179133 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172782 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 62136 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 72599 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100374 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 61962 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 37171 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 24434 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110297 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288450 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255268 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240266 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 4835 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100374 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148189 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108918 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108758 views
Vladimir Putin's personal longevity expert, who hoped to live more than 100 years, dies in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27581 views

Famous Russian gerontologist Vladimir Khavinson, known for his anti-aging research and ties to Putin, has died at the age of 77, although he had previously planned to celebrate his 100th birthday.

On January 5, Vladimir Khavinson, a gerontologist who had been fighting against aging since the early 1990s, died in St. Petersburg. The media called him the "personal gerontologist" of President Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

One of Russia's leading gerontologists, Vladimir Khavinson, has died at the age of 77. This was reported by the Moscow Times , citing the vice governor of St. Petersburg. The cause of the scientist's death has not been officially announced.

Russia blocks website of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine09.01.24, 08:02 • 35058 views

Havinson has become famous for claiming that he is developing a method that allows people to live to 110 or 120 years old by slowing down the aging process. Some time ago, Havinson allegedly promised Putin that his rejuvenation methods could allow him to rule for decades to come.

President of Finland talks to Chinese leader: they discussed the damage to the Balticconnector and Russia's war against Ukraine10.01.24, 14:25 • 39632 views

The expert also emphasized that medicine should prolong the life of statesmen, because "an experienced leader, as a rule, cannot be replaced by anyone.

Without it, the country will face a political crisis

 ," the scientist explained.
Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

