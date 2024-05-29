Vinnichanin extruded from Poland will be tried for rape of a young stepdaughter

Juvenile prosecutors of the Vinnytsia District Prosecutor's office sent an indictment to the court against a 39-year-old man on the facts of rape and corruption of a young child. About it UNN writes with reference to the Office of the prosecutor general.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2018, a man repeatedly committed sexual violence against a young stepdaughter. The abuser of the child was informed of suspicion, but in order to avoid punishment, he hid outside the country for a long time.

Within the framework of international cooperation, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland have established the place of residence of the man. In February 2024, the Polish side ensures his extradition to Ukraine for further criminal prosecution.

It should be noted that the interrogation of the injured child was conducted at the Center for protection and social and psychological support in the justice process of children who suffered or witnessed violence (Barnachus model) - the message says.

Now the accused is in custody.

