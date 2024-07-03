Vilnius Mayor presents city defense plan in case of military threat

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas presented the city's defense plan in the event of a military conflict. The plan includes various evacuation routes, the deployment of "dragon's teeth" and "steel hedgehogs," as well as the installation of warning sirens and the construction of bomb shelters. The mayor's words are quoted by Delfi, UNN reports.

According to Valdas Benkunskas, the evacuation directions will vary depending on the situation with the fighting in the city. The evacuation should take 1.5 days. The mayor noted that the details of the plan would not be disclosed so that the "enemy" could not analyze it in advance.

"The task has been set to evacuate the city and all its residents in 1.5 days. How to achieve this depends on the conditions. As I said, there may be cases of sabotage, deliberate obstacles. We will have at least five scenarios, depending on the specific conditions," Benkunskas said.

The plan also includes the installation of additional warning systems. Currently, there are 41 sirens in Vilnius. This number of sirens can alert 30% of the city's residents. During the summer, 52 more sirens will be installed in the city and tested in the fall.

"Then we will see the 'gray areas' that need sirens. The result will be excellent - we will cover almost 100% of the city," the mayor said.

Speaking about the installation of "dragon's teeth" and "steel hedgehogs," Valdas Benkunskas said that they are needed primarily to block the entrance to the city via roads in the southern and eastern directions. According to him, several roads, including forest roads, could be used to attack the city.

