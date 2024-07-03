$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 79796 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88608 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108078 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182885 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227947 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140278 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367101 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181334 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149410 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197794 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Vilnius Mayor presents city defense plan in case of military threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108740 views

The mayor of Vilnius presented a city defense plan that includes evacuation routes, installation of sirens, construction of bomb shelters, and deployment of barriers such as dragon's teeth and steel hedgehogs to block potential attacks in the event of a military threat.

Vilnius Mayor presents city defense plan in case of military threat

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas presented the city's defense plan in the event of a military conflict. The plan includes various evacuation routes, the deployment of "dragon's teeth" and "steel hedgehogs," as well as the installation of warning sirens and the construction of bomb shelters. The mayor's words are quoted by Delfi, UNN reports.

Details

According to Valdas Benkunskas, the evacuation directions will vary depending on the situation with the fighting in the city. The evacuation should take 1.5 days. The mayor noted that the details of the plan would not be disclosed so that the "enemy" could not analyze it in advance.

"The task has been set to evacuate the city and all its residents in 1.5 days. How to achieve this depends on the conditions. As I said, there may be cases of sabotage, deliberate obstacles. We will have at least five scenarios, depending on the specific conditions," Benkunskas said.

The plan also includes the installation of additional warning systems. Currently, there are 41 sirens in Vilnius. This number of sirens can alert 30% of the city's residents. During the summer, 52 more sirens will be installed in the city and tested in the fall.

"Then we will see the 'gray areas' that need sirens. The result will be excellent - we will cover almost 100% of the city," the mayor said.

Speaking about the installation of "dragon's teeth" and "steel hedgehogs," Valdas Benkunskas said that they are needed primarily to block the entrance to the city via roads in the southern and eastern directions. According to him, several roads, including forest roads, could be used to attack the city.

Russian attack on Vilnyansk: the number of injured increased to 3830.06.24, 16:25 • 19072 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Vilnius
