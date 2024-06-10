Veteran Harold Terence married at the age of 100 on the coast of the Allied landings in Normandy
Harold Terence, a 100-year-old American World War II veteran, married 96-year-old Jeanne Sverlinn in Carentan-Le-Marais, Normandy, near the Allied landing site on D-Day 1944.
The wedding of 100-year-old American veteran Harold Terence and 96-year-old Jeanne Sverlin took place in the Town Hall of Carentan-Le-Marais (French Department of Manche), near the coastline, where the landing took place on June 6, 1944 on the day of "D".
Details
The 100-year-old World War II veteran returned to Normandy - this time to get married
For 100-year-old World War II veteran Harold Terence, returning to Normandy on the 80th anniversary of landing day brought another landmark page in life. Harold married his 96-year-old fiancee Jeanne.
At the ceremony on Saturday, toasts from world leaders were made.
100-year-old Harold Terence and 96-year-old Jeanne Sverlynn said "Yes" in the Town Hall of Carentan-Le-Marais (Manche Department)
Interestingly, this was a symbolic rite for the veteran and his companion, since transalpine law does not allow foreign citizens who do not live in France to marry.
The day ended on a high note with an invitation to a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart Joe Biden.
