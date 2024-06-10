ukenru
Veteran Harold Terence married at the age of 100 on the coast of the Allied landings in Normandy

Veteran Harold Terence married at the age of 100 on the coast of the Allied landings in Normandy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116963 views

Harold Terence, a 100-year-old American World War II veteran, married 96-year-old Jeanne Sverlinn in Carentan-Le-Marais, Normandy, near the Allied landing site on D-Day 1944.

The wedding of 100-year-old American veteran Harold Terence and 96-year-old Jeanne Sverlin took place in the Town Hall of Carentan-Le-Marais (French Department of Manche), near the coastline, where the landing took place on June 6, 1944 on the day of "D".

Details

Details

The 100-year-old World War II veteran returned to Normandy - this time to get married

- - the media reports.

For 100-year-old World War II veteran Harold Terence, returning to Normandy on the 80th anniversary of landing day brought another landmark page in life. Harold married his 96-year-old fiancee Jeanne.  

Image

At the ceremony on Saturday, toasts from world leaders were made.

Anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy: Zelensky joined the ceremony06.06.24, 18:12 • 48919 views

100-year-old Harold Terence and 96-year-old Jeanne Sverlynn said "Yes" in the Town Hall of Carentan-Le-Marais (Manche Department)

- reports NBC.
Image

Interestingly, this was a symbolic rite for the veteran and his companion, since transalpine law does not allow foreign citizens who do not live in France to marry.

80 years since the Normandy landings: world leaders celebrate D-Day anniversary06.06.24, 16:59 • 22785 views

The day ended on a high note with an invitation to a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Unity that defines history: Zelensky on the Normandy landings06.06.24, 21:43 • 39706 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

