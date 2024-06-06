Unity that defines history: Zelensky on the Normandy landings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about the bravery of the soldiers of the Allied forces who landed in Normandy 80 years ago, noted that we are talking about "unity that defines history," reports UNN.

The unity that defines history. Today, France, together with its allies, honored the bravery of the soldiers of the Allied forces who landed in Normandy 80 years ago. We remember. Thank you. Protecting the values of life protectors - Zelensky noted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France and attended a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.