Verification of military registration documents when crossing the border: SBGS details

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85577 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108239 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251159 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174335 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165562 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36168 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34026 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68140 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36248 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251159 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212358 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238084 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224846 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85577 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62265 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68140 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113076 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113961 views
Verification of military registration documents when crossing the border: SBGS details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16460 views

Starting May 18, border guards will check military registration documents of men aged 18 to 60 when crossing the border, with certain categories being required and others being optional.

Starting May 18, border guards at checkpoints will check the presence of a military registration document for men aged 18 to 60. The State Border Guard Service has clarified the list of categories of citizens subject to mandatory and optional checks, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to the State Border Guard Service, mandatory checks of military registration documents will be carried out: 

  •  booked for the period of mobilization and wartime;
  •  recognized by the military medical commission as unfit for military service for health reasons;
  • dependent on three or more children under the age of 18;
  • raising a child on their own;
  • who have a child (children) under the age of 18 and a spouse who is performing military service in one of the types of military service;
  • other categories of persons defined in Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On mobilization preparation and mobilization".

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service16.05.24, 11:19 • 415026 views

Optional Military records will be checked: 

  • people with disabilities;
  • those accompanying persons with disabilities and children with disabilities;
  • drivers engaged in the transportation of medical supplies and humanitarian aid, international transportation of goods and passengers;
  • certain persons in certain positions and civil service;
  • employees of railway transport enterprises and those related to the maritime and aviation industries, etc.
Image

Recall 

Starting May 18, inspectors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at checkpoints will check the presence of a military registration document of men aged 18 to 60. This obligation is stipulated by the amendments to the laws of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" and "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" that will come into force this Saturday.

Updating military registration data through Administrative Service Centers: are ASCs ready16.05.24, 15:20 • 135922 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

