Verification of military registration documents when crossing the border: SBGS details

Starting May 18, border guards at checkpoints will check the presence of a military registration document for men aged 18 to 60. The State Border Guard Service has clarified the list of categories of citizens subject to mandatory and optional checks, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, mandatory checks of military registration documents will be carried out:

booked for the period of mobilization and wartime;

recognized by the military medical commission as unfit for military service for health reasons;



dependent on three or more children under the age of 18;



raising a child on their own;



who have a child (children) under the age of 18 and a spouse who is performing military service in one of the types of military service;



other categories of persons defined in Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On mobilization preparation and mobilization".



The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service

Optional Military records will be checked:

people with disabilities;

those accompanying persons with disabilities and children with disabilities;



drivers engaged in the transportation of medical supplies and humanitarian aid, international transportation of goods and passengers;



certain persons in certain positions and civil service;



employees of railway transport enterprises and those related to the maritime and aviation industries, etc.



Recall

Starting May 18, inspectors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at checkpoints will check the presence of a military registration document of men aged 18 to 60. This obligation is stipulated by the amendments to the laws of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" and "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" that will come into force this Saturday.

Updating military registration data through Administrative Service Centers: are ASCs ready