Venislavsky: probability of attacks on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus is minimal

The likelihood of using the territory of Belarus to launch strikes against Ukraine is minimal today. This opinion was expressed to UNN by MP and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedor Venislavsky.

When asked what is the probability that Ukraine will be shelled from Belarus, Venislavsky said: "I think, judging by Lukashenko's public statements, the likelihood of using the territory of Belarus to launch strikes is minimal today.

In addition, he said that the forces and means currently concentrated in Belarus do not allow us to say that there is a real, potential threat of an offensive on the territory of Ukraine.

"At the moment, the forces and means that, according to our intelligence community, are concentrated in Belarus do not allow us to say that there is a real, potential threat. This situation is constantly being monitored. If any threats arise, we will inform about them," Venislavsky said.

Addendum

On August 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reportedthat Belarus was bringing its army and military equipment to the border with Ukraine under the pretext of exercises. In addition, mercenaries of the former Wagner PMC are being spotted. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under pressure from Moscow and to withdraw their troops.

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko reported on September 3 that the Ukrainian Defense Forces fully control the state border with Belarus, and there are currently no provocative actions or unusual situations on the part of the neighboring country.