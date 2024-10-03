Vadym Stolar Foundation announces the launch of the 3rd grant program for UAH 1 000 000

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60448 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165839 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137214 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142780 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138911 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181667 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172285 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97992 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109293 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111392 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43558 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50843 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165839 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181667 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172285 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199663 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188627 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141545 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146336 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154676 views
Actual
Vadym Stolar Foundation announces the launch of the 3rd grant program for UAH 1 000 000

Vadym Stolar Foundation announces the launch of the 3rd grant program for UAH 1 000 000

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11101 views

Vadym Stolar Foundation has announced the launch of the 3rd grant program for UAH 1,000,000.

Following the success of two Grant for an Important Cause programs, the Vadym Stolar Foundation has announced the launch of its third program. Within its framework, charitable and public organizations can receive a targeted non-refundable payment from the general fund of UAH 1,000,000. This is stated on the program page on the Foundation's website, where everyone who wants to participate can leave applications, UNN reports.

When preparing the third program, it was decided to focus on projects of direct assistance to defenders.

"The main focus of the third phase of our program will be to create and equip rooms for psychological assistance and physical rehabilitation for military personnel involved in combat operations. In addition, we will also fund initiatives aimed at employment and social integration of the military and improvement of their living conditions. Both existing projects in these areas and new ones will be able to receive grants," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

The program is open to charitable, public organizations and other associations officially registered in Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, helping our defenders has been a priority for our Foundation. We have been systematically supporting the military through the ++ for the Armed Forces project, and now we will be able to further expand our assistance through cooperation with other organizations," said Vadym Stolar, founder of the Foundation.

It should be noted that the overall goal of the Foundation's grant initiative was initially to provide social support to military and civilians affected by the war. The first program concerned the physical rehabilitation of war victims. The second focused on the psycho-emotional recovery of Ukrainians. Each time, the winners of the competition received funding for their projects totaling UAH 1 million.

You can read the detailed terms of participation in the program and submit your application on the Foundation's website: https://stolarfund.com/projects/a-grant-for-an-important-cause-the-third-stage

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising