Vadym Stolar Foundation announces the launch of the 3rd grant program for UAH 1 000 000

Following the success of two Grant for an Important Cause programs, the Vadym Stolar Foundation has announced the launch of its third program. Within its framework, charitable and public organizations can receive a targeted non-refundable payment from the general fund of UAH 1,000,000. This is stated on the program page on the Foundation's website, where everyone who wants to participate can leave applications, UNN reports.

When preparing the third program, it was decided to focus on projects of direct assistance to defenders.

"The main focus of the third phase of our program will be to create and equip rooms for psychological assistance and physical rehabilitation for military personnel involved in combat operations. In addition, we will also fund initiatives aimed at employment and social integration of the military and improvement of their living conditions. Both existing projects in these areas and new ones will be able to receive grants," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

The program is open to charitable, public organizations and other associations officially registered in Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, helping our defenders has been a priority for our Foundation. We have been systematically supporting the military through the ++ for the Armed Forces project, and now we will be able to further expand our assistance through cooperation with other organizations," said Vadym Stolar, founder of the Foundation.

It should be noted that the overall goal of the Foundation's grant initiative was initially to provide social support to military and civilians affected by the war. The first program concerned the physical rehabilitation of war victims. The second focused on the psycho-emotional recovery of Ukrainians. Each time, the winners of the competition received funding for their projects totaling UAH 1 million.

You can read the detailed terms of participation in the program and submit your application on the Foundation's website: https://stolarfund.com/projects/a-grant-for-an-important-cause-the-third-stage