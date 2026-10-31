Usyk to return to cruiserweight in 2027 for undisputed status — manager

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk plans to return to the cruiserweight division in 2027. His manager Serhii Lapin said this, with his words reported by Talk Sport, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Usyk first wants to fight for the vacant IBF title and then face David Benavidez.

Oleksandr plans to return to the heavyweight division in 2027 and become undisputed champion again. First, we are considering the possibility of fighting for the vacant championship title. Then our goal is to face David Benavidez, unify all the belts and become the undisputed heavyweight world champion - Lapin said.

He clarified that Usyk's team is viewing 2027 as the final chapter of his boxing career.

He wants to end it as the undisputed champion of the division in which he first collected all the belts - the Ukrainian's manager said.

He explained that Usyk was never a natural heavyweight.

"The heavyweight division is his natural division. He loves challenges, so he moved up in weight, conquered the heavyweight division, and now he is returning home to put things in order there again," Lapin added.

We remind you

In August, former undisputed boxing world champion in two weight divisions Oleksandr Usyk admitted that he was on the verge of physical and psychological exhaustion due to constant training. According to him, he is ready to hang up his gloves immediately after his next bout.

"I'm coming for you, you pathetic belly" - Usyk responds to Fury's offer of a fight