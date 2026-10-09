“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in London

Photo: Oleksandr Usyk’s Facebook page

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, together with his wife Kateryna, is visiting London, where, in front of a Bentley dealership, he recorded a message to promoter Frank Warren, asking him where the car he promised for defeating Daniel Dubois was, reports UNN.

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Usyk, who is in London with his wife Kateryna, recorded a message to promoter Frank Warren in front of a Bentley dealership.

"Hey, mate. We had a deal, we had an agreement. Where's my Bentley?" Usyk asked Warren.

The thing is that last year, before his fight with Daniel Dubois, Usyk said that promoter Frank Warren had promised to give him a luxury car if he won.

"Frank Warren told me that when I beat Daniel Dubois, he would buy me a Bentley. He said that when I defeated Dubois, he would give me a present. I thought—okay. The steering wheel on the right side is not a problem for me; I'll adapt," Usyk said.

In July last year, at Wembley Stadium, Usyk knocked out Britain's Daniel Dubois in the fifth round, thus winning the bout.

Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)

Usyk later posted a photo with a car, but it is unknown whether it was the car Warren had promised Usyk.

It should be noted that Usyk has not disclosed the purpose of his trip to London; however, he is likely planning to attend the rematch between Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley, which will take place on October 17 at the O2 Arena in London.

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