U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery arrives in Kyiv

US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker arrived in Kyiv today, January 12. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, UNN reports.

A very warm welcome to Kyiv for Penny Pritzker and U.S. private sector CEOs. Today, we will hold meetings dedicated to accelerating U.S. business investment in Ukraine to help rebuild the economy - wrote the Ambassador in the social network X.

Recall

Last September, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the appointment of a new U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. She already visited Kyiv on October 16.