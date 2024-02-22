US Senate to hold hearings on US chips found in russian missiles

Next week, a US Senate committee will hold a hearing on the use of American chips in russian weapons systems. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

Senator Richard Blumenthal explained that the hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will focus on how russia evades export controls aimed at preventing it from using American technology in the war against Ukraine.

It is noted that US-made semiconductors have been found in a variety of equipment used by the russian military, from drones and radios to missiles and armored vehicles.

The group requested information and documents from four major U.S. semiconductor manufacturers - Advanced Micro Devices, Analog Devices, Intel and Texas Instruments.

Preliminary information obtained by the panel showed that since russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these four companies have "significantly increased" exports to countries identified as potentially being used by russia to circumvent U.S. export controls.

Addendum

At the same time, Advanced Micro Devices emphasizes that it shares the commission's concerns and has developed procedures for action in the event that it is confirmed that its products were diverted to russia.

Texas Instruments assures that it is cooperating with the commission and opposes the use of its chips in russian military equipment, saying it stopped selling its products to russia in February 2022.

Intel also stated that it suspended all shipments to customers in russia and belarus after the war began, that it complies with export laws and sanctions, and that its contracts require customers and distributors to follow the same rules.

Analog Devices stated that it is cooperating with the Senate committee and does not support "the illegal diversion of its products to countries or organizations subject to US or international sanctions.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added the American company Allied Mineral Products to the list of international sponsors of russia's war for continuing to operate in russia and supplying products to the special economic zone that produces drones.