EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies for aiding Russia - Bloomberg

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies for aiding Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv

 33087 views

The European Union is proposing for the first time to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese companies for aiding Russia's military action in Ukraine under new sanctions.

The European Union proposes as part of a new package of sanctions to impose restrictions against three Chinese companies for their assistance to Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, referring to the draft proposal familiarized with, the list also includes companies from Hong Kong, Serbia, India and Turkey, reports UNN.

"The European Union has proposed new trade restrictions on about two dozen firms, including three based in China, accused of supporting Russia's military efforts in Ukraine," the report said.

It is noted that if adopted, it would be the first time the EU has imposed restrictions on companies in mainland China since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The restrictions would bar European firms from trading with listed firms as part of the bloc's efforts to limit Russia's ability to obtain sanctioned goods through companies in third countries. The EU had previously proposed listing several Chinese firms, but those proposals were rejected due to opposition from some member states and after Beijing provided assurances.

Supplement

Western chips used for smartphones and laptops continue to find their way into russia and add to its military arsenal. Trade data show that Moscow is receiving an increasing amount of semiconductors and other advanced Western technologies through intermediary countries.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

