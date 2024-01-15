US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged from hospital

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 1034 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 18765 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 19167 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 24989 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109763 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116751 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147976 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142688 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179127 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 60341 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 70646 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 99261 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 59811 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 34843 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 18783 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109768 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239963 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 1065 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 99261 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108767 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108616 views
Actual
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged from hospital

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged from hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28136 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who has been discharged from the hospital, will continue to perform his duties from home after his recovery. Austin, who is suffering from prostate cancer, has been provided with all the secure communications capabilities to work.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has been discharged from the hospital. He will continue to work from home for some time. Lloyd's condition was reported by the press service of the US Department of Defense, according to UNN.

Minister Austin has progressed well throughout his stay and his strength is recovering. He underwent a series of medical tests and assessments, and received non-surgical care during his stay to address his medical needs, including resolving some of his lingering leg pain. He was discharged home with routine physiotherapy and regular follow-up. The Minister is expected to make a full recovery.

Details

Minister Austin was still in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The official was discharged, so doctors noted his recovery. The doctors allowed him to perform his duties remotely during the recovery period. And after he is fully recovered, he will return to the Pentagon full time. Now the minister has been provided with full access to the necessary secure communication capabilities from home.

It is noted that Minister Austin has prostate cancer. Treatment began at an early stage, and the prognosis for recovery is excellent. Currently, no additional treatment is planned for Austin, except for regular monitoring after prostatectomy.

Ukraine will win regardless of the party affiliation of the next US president - Kuleba15.01.24, 17:05 • 22252 views

Optional

Doctors say that prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer among American men. The disease affects 1 in 8 men - and 1 in every 6 African-Americans - in their lifetime.

Early detection and treatment of cancer guarantees almost 100% recovery, provided that it is treated in accordance with individualized treatment plans and follow-up.

Early screening is important for detecting and treating prostate cancer, so people should talk to their doctors to find out what kind of screening is right for them.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsHealthNews of the World

Contact us about advertising