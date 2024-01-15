US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged from hospital

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has been discharged from the hospital. He will continue to work from home for some time. Lloyd's condition was reported by the press service of the US Department of Defense, according to UNN.

Minister Austin has progressed well throughout his stay and his strength is recovering. He underwent a series of medical tests and assessments, and received non-surgical care during his stay to address his medical needs, including resolving some of his lingering leg pain. He was discharged home with routine physiotherapy and regular follow-up. The Minister is expected to make a full recovery. - the hospital said in a statement on the current state of the policy.

Details

Minister Austin was still in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The official was discharged, so doctors noted his recovery. The doctors allowed him to perform his duties remotely during the recovery period. And after he is fully recovered, he will return to the Pentagon full time. Now the minister has been provided with full access to the necessary secure communication capabilities from home.

It is noted that Minister Austin has prostate cancer. Treatment began at an early stage, and the prognosis for recovery is excellent. Currently, no additional treatment is planned for Austin, except for regular monitoring after prostatectomy.

Doctors say that prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer among American men. The disease affects 1 in 8 men - and 1 in every 6 African-Americans - in their lifetime.

Early detection and treatment of cancer guarantees almost 100% recovery, provided that it is treated in accordance with individualized treatment plans and follow-up.

Early screening is important for detecting and treating prostate cancer, so people should talk to their doctors to find out what kind of screening is right for them.