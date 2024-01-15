Ukraine will win regardless of the party affiliation of the next US president - Kuleba

Ukraine will win regardless of the party affiliation of the next American president, as assistance to the country is in the strategic interests of the United States. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the Układ Sił publication, UNN reports.

...in the end, the fact is that there is much more at stake in Ukraine than Ukraine itself. Helping Ukraine is in the strategic interest of the United States. We will win regardless of the party affiliation of the next American president - Kuleba said.

He noted that historically, Democrats in the United States have been less willing to fight Russia, but "we are lucky to have President Biden, who is a democrat and understands Ukraine." The minister emphasized that Biden understands what is at stake and is doing a lot, a lot to help Ukraine.

"On the other hand, historically, the Republicans have always been more willing to deal with Russia, and the tendency to be more decisive and assertive in foreign policy is still very much present in the Republican Party. But we have a potential Republican candidate, Mr. Trump, who has different views on relations with Ukraine and Russia," the minister added.

