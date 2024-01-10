US prepares resolution in support of Taiwan's democracy - Reuters

According to a copy of the resolution available to Reuters, dozens of members of the US Congress support a law praising democracy in Taiwan. It is noted that this may anger Beijing a few days before the elections in Taiwan, UNN reports.

Resolved, That the Senate...is committed to supporting Taiwan's self-defense and the freedom of its people through effective deterrence using all elements of the United States' power. - the resolution says.

According to Reuters, at least 28 Republicans and Democrats are sponsoring a resolution in support of Taiwan's democracy. Senate.

It is noted that this document supports Taiwan's "rule of law and active civil society, diverse economy and stable political system" and compares these postulates to the situation in China.

The drafters of the resolution hope that it will be adopted unanimously this week.

Republican Dan Sullivan, who proposed the resolution along with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, emphasized that the supporters of this measure are not choosing sides in the upcoming presidential election in Taiwan.

There are three strong candidates, three strong parties. Our commitment should be to a fair process that is not undermined by coercive actions by Beijing. - Sullivan told Reuters.

Voters in Taiwan are going to the polls on Saturday for presidential and parliamentary elections, which are taking place amid an intense war of words between Taiwan and China. China still considers the island its territory, despite the Taiwanese government's strong denials.

The Taiwanese government accuses China of an unprecedented campaign of election interference. Earlier it was reported that China is using everything from military activities to trade sanctions to sway votes toward candidates that Beijing may favor.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international arms sponsor and supplier.

Democratic President Joe Biden last year asked the Senate to approve billions of dollars in security aid for Taiwan, but lawmakers have yet to vote on his request. Republicans have insisted that the aid package, which also includes money for Ukraine's war with Russia, be tied to a review of U.S. immigration policy.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, Alexander Yui, met with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday, prompting a complaint from China. China regularly voices objections to any form of what it considers official contact between Taiwanese and U.S. officials. China argues that this is interference in China's internal affairs.

