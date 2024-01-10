US prepares resolution in support of Taiwan's democracy - Reuters

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Kyiv  •  UNN

 24685 views

U.S. lawmakers have backed a resolution in support of democracy in Taiwan, infuriating Beijing on the eve of Taiwan's elections. The resolution emphasizes Taiwan's right to self-defense and freedom.

According to a copy of the resolution available to Reuters, dozens of members of the US Congress support a law praising democracy in Taiwan. It is noted that this may anger Beijing a few days before the elections in Taiwan, UNN reports.

Resolved, That the Senate...is committed to supporting Taiwan's self-defense and the freedom of its people through effective deterrence using all elements of the United States' power. 

- the resolution says.

Details

According to Reuters, at least 28 Republicans and Democrats are sponsoring  a resolution in support of Taiwan's democracy. Senate.

It is noted that this document supports Taiwan's "rule of law and active civil society, diverse economy and stable political system" and compares these postulates to the situation in China.

The drafters of the resolution hope that it will be adopted unanimously this week.

Republican Dan Sullivan, who proposed the resolution along with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, emphasized that the supporters of this measure are not choosing sides in the upcoming presidential election in Taiwan.

There are three strong candidates, three strong parties. Our commitment should be to a fair process that is not undermined by coercive actions by Beijing. 

- Sullivan told Reuters.

Context

Voters in Taiwan are going to the polls on Saturday for presidential and parliamentary elections, which are taking place amid an intense war of words between Taiwan and China. China still considers the island its territory, despite  the Taiwanese government's strong denials.

The Taiwanese government accuses China of an unprecedented campaign of election interference. Earlier it was reported that China is using everything from military activities to trade sanctions to sway votes toward candidates that Beijing may favor.

Taiwanese presidential candidate Lai says he is ready to resume talks with China09.01.24, 14:04 • 27307 views

Optional

The United States is Taiwan's most important international arms sponsor and supplier.

Democratic President Joe Biden last year asked the Senate to approve billions of dollars in security aid for Taiwan, but lawmakers have yet to vote on his request. Republicans have insisted that the aid package, which also includes money for Ukraine's war with Russia, be tied to a review of U.S. immigration policy.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the United States, Alexander Yui, met with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday, prompting a complaint from China. China regularly voices objections to any form of what it considers official contact between Taiwanese and U.S. officials. China argues that this is interference in China's internal affairs.

Chinese satellite launch triggers air raid alert in Taiwan ahead of election09.01.24, 12:51 • 32281 view

