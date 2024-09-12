U.S. Postal Service delays threaten to disrupt voting in November elections: officials

State election officials in the United States warn that the post office is not ready for the election. Writes UNN with reference to Associated Press.

On Wednesday, representatives of state and local election commissions from across the country warned that problems with the national mail delivery system threaten to disenfranchise voters in the upcoming presidential election.

The disturbing letter states that over the past year, including the just-concluded primary season, postal ballots with timely postmarks were arriving at local election offices several days after the deadline for counting votes.

It was noted separately that election mail - properly addressed - was returned as undeliverable. This problem, as indicated, can automatically transfer voters to inactive status without their fault

The head of the U.S. Postal Service has already been notified, and officials hope that the agency will correct the persistent shortcomings.

