US LGBT club shooter sentenced to 55 life sentences and 190 years in prison

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 52 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 8142 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19880 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 159894 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152948 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164138 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 213473 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247485 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153255 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371194 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 8142 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 159894 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 133567 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152948 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 145538 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13535 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14675 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18652 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19714 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40189 views
US LGBT club shooter sentenced to 55 life sentences and 190 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 17527 views

Anderson Aldrich, who in 2022 shot and killed 5 people and injured 19 others at an LGBT club in Colorado, was sentenced to 55 life sentences and another 190 years in prison.

US LGBT club shooter sentenced to 55 life sentences and 190 years in prison

On Tuesday, June 18, Anderson Aldrich, who shot visitors to an LGBT club in Colorado, USA, two years ago, was sentenced to 55 life sentences and another 190 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the BBC. 

Details

The 24-year-old man made a deal with the prosecution and pleaded guilty to dozens of charges. This  allowed him to avoid the death penalty.

District Judge Charlotte Sweeney, announcing the verdict, recalled that Anderson Aldrich, among other things, admitted that he opened fire on the club's visitors because of "their real or perceived gender identity and sexual orientation".

Anderson Aldrich, according to his lawyers, considers himself a non-binary (rejecting the strict division of people into two genders) person and refers to himself with the pronoun "they," which in modern English is used, in particular, when the gender of the person in question is unknown.

Aldrich himself had repeatedly visited Club Q in Colorado Springs, where he opened fire on November 19, 2022, killing five people and injuring 19 others.

Prosecutors at the trial said that Aldrich had previously spoken hatefully about people from the LGBT community and the police.

The vast majority of Ukrainians support equal rights for LGBT people - KIIS18.06.24, 10:57 • 13518 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
United States
