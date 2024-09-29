US discourages Israel from conducting ground operation in Lebanon - WP

US officials do not recommend that Israel conduct a ground operation in Lebanon. At the same time, US forces in the region are preparing for a possible Iranian response to the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources, UNN reported.



One senior administration official said that the United States is preparing for a number of possible retaliatory actions, including a direct response from Hezbollah, attacks by Iranian-controlled forces such as the Houthis in Yemen, Iranian attacks on the U.S. military in the region, or a direct Iranian missile strike on Israel, - the publication reports.

According to one official, the U.S. is well prepared to handle a variety of retaliatory options.

US officials believe that "Israel's operations have led to the defeat of Hezbollah. According to the newspaper's sources, "U.S. officials continue to recommend that Israel not conduct a ground invasion of Lebanon," as this will only complicate Israel's attempts to weaken Hezbollah.

