US discourages Israel from conducting ground operation in Lebanon - WP

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101497 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174660 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145489 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139918 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112150 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175966 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104785 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 115423 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115423 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 71554 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71554 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77987 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 46247 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 46247 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 37567 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174660 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185849 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 192065 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192065 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143960 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143960 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143751 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148310 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139619 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139619 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156384 views
US discourages Israel from conducting ground operation in Lebanon - WP

US discourages Israel from conducting ground operation in Lebanon - WP
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 37435 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37435 views

US officials do not recommend that Israel conduct a ground operation in Lebanon. At the same time, the United States is preparing for Iran's possible response to the assassination of Hezbollah's leader, including attacks on US military in the region.

US officials do not recommend that Israel conduct a ground operation in Lebanon. At the same time, US forces in the region are preparing for a possible Iranian response to the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources, UNN reported.

One senior administration official said that the United States is preparing for a number of possible retaliatory actions, including a direct response from Hezbollah, attacks by Iranian-controlled forces such as the Houthis in Yemen, Iranian attacks on the U.S. military in the region, or a direct Iranian missile strike on Israel,

- the publication reports.

According to one official, the U.S. is well prepared to handle a variety of retaliatory options.

US officials believe that "Israel's operations have led to the defeat of Hezbollah. According to the newspaper's sources, "U.S. officials continue to recommend that Israel not conduct a ground invasion of Lebanon," as this will only complicate Israel's attempts to weaken Hezbollah.

“Hezbollah confirms the death of its leader28.09.24, 14:48 • 22339 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

israelIsrael
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
lebanonLebanon
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
yemenYemen

