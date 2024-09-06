US Deputy Secretary of State arrives in Kyiv

US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma has arrived in Kyiv. The American official plans to discuss with representatives of the private sector US support for Ukraine's economic recovery. This was announced by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Friday, UNN reports.

It is a pleasure to welcome Deputy Secretary Verma back to Kyiv! Together with representatives of the private sector, Aon, Jacobs and Day & Zimmermann, Secretary Verma came to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine's economic recovery - Brink wrote in the social network X.

