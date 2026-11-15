U.S. court blocks Trump's closure of park for golf course

$45.3850.34
ukenru
11:03 AM • 10987 views
Israel warned the US of a possible Iranian plot to assassinate Trump
Exclusive
08:31 AM • 22166 views
Astrological forecast for November 16–22, 2026: Ukraine on the threshold of momentous events
08:06 AM • 25239 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations Possible
November 15, 05:30 AM • 32734 views
Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron
November 15, 04:16 AM • 35636 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
November 15, 03:16 AM • 26646 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
November 15, 02:38 AM • 21266 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
November 15, 01:55 AM • 21153 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
November 15, 01:16 AM • 16096 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
November 15, 12:37 AM • 15702 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1m/s
61%
761mm
Popular news
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused itNovember 15, 03:05 AM • 15174 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in FranceNovember 15, 04:05 AM • 15087 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world November 15, 04:55 AM • 16065 views
Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past dayPhotoNovember 15, 05:22 AM • 16754 views
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WPNovember 15, 05:29 AM • 11789 views
Publications
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations Possible08:06 AM • 25236 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 51865 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 39103 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 50765 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 96059 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeff Bezos
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WPNovember 15, 05:29 AM • 11840 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world November 15, 04:55 AM • 16122 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in FranceNovember 15, 04:05 AM • 15144 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused itNovember 15, 03:05 AM • 15232 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited toNovember 15, 02:05 AM • 15938 views
Actual
The New York Times
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Falcon 9

U.S. court blocks Trump's closure of park for golf course

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Federal Judge Ana Reyes temporarily barred the closure of East Potomac Park in Washington for the reconstruction of a golf course.

U.S. court blocks Trump's closure of park for golf course

A U.S. federal court has temporarily barred the closure of East Potomac Park, a historic park in Washington, where President Donald Trump wanted to carry out a major renovation of a public golf course. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

Donald Trump has suffered another legal defeat. The U.S. president planned to renovate a public golf course in Washington, but the court once again thwarted his plans. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes ruled that East Potomac Park, a historic park, may not be closed for the time being

- the publication writes.

Accordingly, the court granted the environmentalists’ complaint.

Trump wanted to close the park in order to carry out major construction work on the golf course located there. Explaining her decision, the judge noted that such a step "would cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs," as they regularly use the park for recreation

- the post says.

The decision on closing the park became the second legal defeat for the U.S. president in this case. At the end of October, Judge Ana Reyes had already halted further tree cutting on the park’s grounds.

Trump, who is passionate about golf and owns several golf complexes, previously announced that work on the course was to begin in November. However, he will not be able to implement these plans for now

- BILD noted.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump spent 38 out of the 224 days of his second term playing golf. This confirms his passion for the sport, which is used by politicians around the world.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Bild
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States