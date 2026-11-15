U.S. court blocks Trump's closure of park for golf course

A U.S. federal court has temporarily barred the closure of East Potomac Park, a historic park in Washington, where President Donald Trump wanted to carry out a major renovation of a public golf course. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

Donald Trump has suffered another legal defeat. The U.S. president planned to renovate a public golf course in Washington, but the court once again thwarted his plans. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes ruled that East Potomac Park, a historic park, may not be closed for the time being - the publication writes.

Accordingly, the court granted the environmentalists’ complaint.

Trump wanted to close the park in order to carry out major construction work on the golf course located there. Explaining her decision, the judge noted that such a step "would cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs," as they regularly use the park for recreation - the post says.

The decision on closing the park became the second legal defeat for the U.S. president in this case. At the end of October, Judge Ana Reyes had already halted further tree cutting on the park’s grounds.

Trump, who is passionate about golf and owns several golf complexes, previously announced that work on the course was to begin in November. However, he will not be able to implement these plans for now - BILD noted.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump spent 38 out of the 224 days of his second term playing golf. This confirms his passion for the sport, which is used by politicians around the world.