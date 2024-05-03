US Congress doubles spending on artillery ammunition production

The US Congress has doubled funding for the purchase and production of 155-millimeter artillery shells to replenish stocks depleted by supplies to Ukraine and now Israel. In total, up to $6 billion has been allocated for the production of ammunition. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the demand for 155mm artillery shells has increased dramatically since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Allied stockpiles for their own defense were depleted as they rushed to supply Kyiv with shells.

By my calculations, in the supplement, we requested about $3.1 billion to produce 155 units and increase production. It looks like we got $6 billion. So this is, I think, a vote of confidence as we move towards 100,000 shells a month, - Doug Bush, chief weapons buyer for the US Army.

The U.S. Army included $3.1 billion for the purchase of artillery shells and expansion of production in the recently signed $95 billion supplemental spending bill.

According to Bush, the United States plans to increase the monthly production of 155-millimeter artillery shells to 100,000 units of ammunition by the summer of 2025.

