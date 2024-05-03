ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
US Congress doubles spending on artillery ammunition production

US Congress doubles spending on artillery ammunition production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24355 views

Congress doubled funding to $6 billion for the production of 155mm artillery shells to replenish stockpiles depleted by supplies to Ukraine and Israel, with the goal of increasing monthly production to 100,000 units by summer 2025.

The US Congress has doubled funding for the purchase and production of 155-millimeter artillery shells to replenish stocks depleted by supplies to Ukraine and now Israel. In total, up to $6 billion has been allocated for the production of ammunition. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the demand for 155mm artillery shells has increased dramatically since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Allied stockpiles for their own defense were depleted as they rushed to supply Kyiv with shells.

By my calculations, in the supplement, we requested about $3.1 billion to produce 155 units and increase production. It looks like we got $6 billion. So this is, I think, a vote of confidence as we move towards 100,000 shells a month,

- Doug Bush, chief weapons buyer for the US Army.

The U.S. Army included $3.1 billion for the purchase of artillery shells and expansion of production in the recently signed $95 billion supplemental spending bill.

According to Bush, the United States plans to increase the monthly production of 155-millimeter artillery shells to 100,000 units of ammunition by the summer of 2025.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

