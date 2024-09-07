U.S. concerned about increased Russian activity near key undersea cables - CNN

The United States has detected increased Russian military activity around key submarine cables and is concerned about the possibility of sabotage operations, UNN reports citing CNN.

The U.S. has detected an increase in Russian military activity around important undersea cables and believes that Russia may now be more likely to conduct sabotage operations aimed at disabling critical global communications infrastructure, two U.S. officials told CNN.

"We are concerned about Russia's increased naval activity around the world and that Russia's calculus for damaging U.S. and allied undersea critical infrastructure may be changing. russia continues to develop naval capabilities for undersea sabotage primarily through the GugD, a closely guarded unit that operates surface vessels, submarines, and maritime drones," said the informed U.S. official.

The United States regularly monitors Russian ships patrolling near critical maritime infrastructure and undersea cables, often at a considerable distance from Russian shores, the official said. So far, there have been no reports of U.S. concerns about the Russian unit's covert underwater operations.

Submarine cables are critical for internet and telecommunications traffic around the world. Most global communications run through a network of high-speed fiber optic cables laid on the ocean floor. A coordinated attack could severely disrupt private, governmental, and military communications, as well as industries that depend on these channels, including financial markets and energy supplies.

Submarine cables also transmit significant amounts of electricity between several European countries.

The United States and its allies are said to be closely monitoring Russian naval activity near key submarine cables around the world. In April 2023, commanders of a NATO patrol vessel told CNN that they had noticed an increase in Russian vessel activity over submarine cables in the Baltic Sea in recent years.

Northern European waters are the main region where such activity is concentrated. Last year's investigation by public broadcasters in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland revealed that Russia has a fleet of suspected spy vessels operating in Northern European waters, with the potential to sabotage submarine cables and wind farms.

Data analysis, intercepted radio communications, and reconnaissance revealed about fifty ships using underwater surveillance to map possible targets for attack.

