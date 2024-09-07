U.S. concerned about increased Russian activity near key undersea cables - CNN

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123043 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200855 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153539 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112451 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188163 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77354 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 48732 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59054 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 88148 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 66453 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188163 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202914 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 19951 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150470 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149676 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153726 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144635 views
U.S. concerned about increased Russian activity near key undersea cables - CNN

U.S. concerned about increased Russian activity near key undersea cables - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17364 views

The United States has observed an increase in Russian military activity around important undersea cables. There is concern about possible sabotage operations aimed at disabling critical global communications infrastructure.

The United States has detected increased Russian military activity around key submarine cables and is concerned about the possibility of sabotage operations, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

The U.S. has detected an increase in Russian military activity around important undersea cables and believes that Russia may now be more likely to conduct sabotage operations aimed at disabling critical global communications infrastructure, two U.S. officials told CNN.

"We are concerned about Russia's increased naval activity around the world and that Russia's calculus for damaging U.S. and allied undersea critical infrastructure may be changing. russia continues to develop naval capabilities for undersea sabotage primarily through the GugD, a closely guarded unit that operates surface vessels, submarines, and maritime drones," said the informed U.S. official.

The United States regularly monitors Russian ships patrolling near critical maritime infrastructure and undersea cables, often at a considerable distance from Russian shores, the official said. So far, there have been no reports of U.S. concerns about the Russian unit's covert underwater operations. 

Submarine cables are critical for internet and telecommunications traffic around the world. Most global communications run through a network of high-speed fiber optic cables laid on the ocean floor. A coordinated attack could severely disrupt private, governmental, and military communications, as well as industries that depend on these channels, including financial markets and energy supplies.

Submarine cables also transmit significant amounts of electricity between several European countries.

The United States and its allies are said to be closely monitoring Russian naval activity near key submarine cables around the world. In April 2023, commanders of a NATO patrol vessel told CNN that they had noticed an increase in Russian vessel activity over submarine cables in the Baltic Sea in recent years.

Northern European waters are the main region where such activity is concentrated. Last year's investigation by public broadcasters in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland revealed that Russia has a fleet of suspected spy vessels operating in Northern European waters, with the potential to sabotage submarine cables and wind farms.

Data analysis, intercepted radio communications, and reconnaissance revealed about fifty ships using underwater surveillance to map possible targets for attack.

Recall 

In the months since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of Western sanctions, Russia has created a shadow fleet to transport its oil globally. According to recent reports, Moscow has begun similar efforts to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is essential to boost exports, fill state coffers, and finance military needs. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

