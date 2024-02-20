US company LISCR stops transporting Russian oil

The American company Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry has stopped transporting Russian oil, after which it will be removed from the list of war sponsors in Ukraine. This was reported by the NAPC, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the company sent a letter to the NACP, where it stated that it had fulfilled the conditions that allow it to be removed from the list. In particular, LISCR reported that all vessels of the Russian Sovcomflot were removed from the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry.

From now on, Russia's ability to transport its oil has become even more limited, its isolation from the civilized world deeper, and its ability to receive "petrodollars" less NACP writes.

They also noted that they are open to cooperation with international business and are ready to consult on the steps necessary to de-list each individual company.

