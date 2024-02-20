US company LISCR stops transporting Russian oil

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103637 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113053 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155662 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256127 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166212 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229209 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113113 views

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 35868 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 41727 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 48321 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 46019 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 34531 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227144 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103661 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75713 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81784 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114104 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114942 views
US company LISCR stops transporting Russian oil

US company LISCR stops transporting Russian oil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33390 views

The American company Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry stopped transporting Russian oil and removed all Russian ships from its registry, allowing Ukraine to exclude Russia from the list of countries sponsoring the war.

The American company Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry has stopped transporting Russian oil, after which it will be removed from the list of war sponsors in Ukraine. This was reported by the NAPC, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the company sent a letter to the NACP, where it stated that it had fulfilled the conditions that allow it to be removed from the list. In particular, LISCR reported that all vessels of the Russian Sovcomflot were removed from the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry.

From now on, Russia's ability to transport its oil has become even more limited, its isolation from the civilized world deeper, and its ability to receive "petrodollars" less

NACP writes.

They also noted that they are open to cooperation with international business and are ready to consult on the steps necessary to de-list each individual company.

NACP connects 144 organizations to the new Whistleblower Reporting Portal13.02.24, 17:31 • 64609 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

