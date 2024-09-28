US announces end of military mission in Iraq

The United States announced the completion of the international military mission in Iraq within 12 months, but no later than the end of September 2025. This is stated in a statement by the US government, UNN reports.

Details

According to the statement, the completion of the Coalition's military mission in Iraq is scheduled for 12 months, but no later than the end of September 2025, and it is expected to transition to bilateral security partnerships to support Iraqi forces and put pressure on ISIS.

Also, the Coalition's military mission in Syria will continue until September 2026.

Recall

The United States and Iraq have agreed on a plan for the withdrawal of the international coalition forces. It is planned to withdraw hundreds of troops by September 2025, and the rest by the end of 2026, with the possibility of some units remaining.