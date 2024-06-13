US and Ukraine sign 10-year bilateral security agreement

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details



The agreement is aimed at strengthening the defense of Ukraine against the background of the continuous war against the Russian Federation. According to the document, this agreement should be a step towards possible membership of Ukraine in NATO.

The parties recognize this agreement as support for a bridge to Ukraine's possible membership in the NATO alliance - Reuters reports the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

The document provides that in the event of an armed attack or threat of such an attack on Ukraine, the highest officials of the United States and Ukraine will meet within 24 hours to consult on the response and determine what additional defense needs Ukraine needs.

Also, according to the agreement, the United States confirms its support for Ukraine's defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against the background of the renewed offensive of the Russian Federation on the eastern front of Ukraine.

To ensure the security of Ukraine, both sides recognize that Ukraine needs significant military forces, reliable capabilities and sustainable investments in its defense and industrial base that meet the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Reuters quoted the agreement.

It is noted that the US should provide long-term material support, training and consulting, support, intelligence, security, defense-industrial, institutional and other support for the development of Ukrainian security and defense forces.

We will remind

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Ukraine also signed a security agreement with Japan. The document provides for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, the provision of treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.