U.S. Ambassador reacts to Russian attack on Kharkiv, where a whole family was killed

The United States Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink reacted to the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, where an entire family was killed, and noted that this is one of the proofs why we need to support Ukraine, reports UNN.

Our hearts go out to Kharkiv, a city that has suffered greatly from Russia's attacks. Over the weekend, 7 people were killed, including one family with 3 children. That is why we must support Ukraine to stop such heinous crimes, - Brink wrote.

Addendum

As a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, a whole family of 5 people, including 3 children, died in a fire in one of the private houses. In another house, a man and his wife died.

Later, it was reported that the family of prosecutor Olga Putiatina was the victim of a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv.