US Ambassador on russia's night strikes in Kharkiv and Odesa: If putin gets away with it, he will not stop at Ukraine

Against the backdrop of the recent shelling of Kharkiv and Odesa, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink emphasized that the world cannot allow putin to get away with it. This is stated in her post on the page in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

She emphasized that russia attacks civilians in Ukraine with missiles every day. Brink is convinced that if putin wins over Kyiv, he will not stop at Ukraine.

Every day, russia attacks civilians, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles. Last night it happened to Odesa and Kharkiv. As Secretary Blinken emphasized, if we allow putin to get away with this, he will not stop at Ukraine - said the US Ambassador to Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of January 17, the russian army attacked Ukrainian cities 10 times, including two missile strikes on Kharkiv and an attack with drones on Odesa. The russian military also attacked Kherson, Dnipro and Sumy regions.

At least 20 people were injured as a result of the night shelling.

