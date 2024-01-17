US Ambassador on russia's night strikes in Kharkiv and Odesa: If putin gets away with it, he will not stop at Ukraine

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

US Ambassador on russia's night strikes in Kharkiv and Odesa: If putin gets away with it, he will not stop at Ukraine

US Ambassador on russia's night strikes in Kharkiv and Odesa: If putin gets away with it, he will not stop at Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink warns that if russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilians go unpunished, putin will not stop with Ukraine alone.

Against the backdrop of the recent shelling of Kharkiv and Odesa, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink emphasized that the world cannot allow putin to get away with it. This is stated in her post on the page in the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

She emphasized that russia attacks civilians in Ukraine with missiles every day. Brink is convinced that if putin wins over Kyiv, he will not stop at Ukraine.

Every day, russia attacks civilians, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine with missiles. Last night it happened to Odesa and Kharkiv. As Secretary Blinken emphasized, if we allow putin to get away with this, he will not stop at Ukraine

- said the US Ambassador to Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of January 17, the russian army attacked Ukrainian cities 10 times, including two missile strikes on Kharkiv and an attack with drones on Odesa. The russian military also attacked Kherson, Dnipro and Sumy regions.

At least 20 people were injured as a result of the night shelling. 

Number of victims of Russian attack on Odesa increased to seven, medical facility damaged in Kharkiv - Ministry of Health

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

