Number of victims of Russian attack on Odesa increased to seven, medical facility damaged in Kharkiv - Ministry of Health

Seven people were injured as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy "shaheds" on Odesa. In Kharkiv, 16 people were hospitalized due to rocket attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Reportedly, 7 people were injured in Odesa as a result of the enemy attack, 5 of them were hospitalized.

In Kharkiv, a medical facility was hit by a Russian attack. According to the Ministry of Health, 9 people were injured.

In total, 16 people were hospitalized in Kharkiv last night - said the Ministry of Health.

Earlier it was reported three wounded as a result of a drone attack in Odesa.