Number of victims of Russian attack on Odesa increased to seven, medical facility damaged in Kharkiv - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Odesa, seven people were injured, five of them hospitalized, and in Kharkiv, 16 people were hospitalized after a rocket attack.
Details
Reportedly, 7 people were injured in Odesa as a result of the enemy attack, 5 of them were hospitalized.
In Kharkiv, a medical facility was hit by a Russian attack. According to the Ministry of Health, 9 people were injured.
In total, 16 people were hospitalized in Kharkiv last night
Earlier it was reported three wounded as a result of a drone attack in Odesa.