Update on the TCC: the General Staff told how often it is necessary to undergo a medical examination

Yuriy Glushchenko, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained that the conclusion of the military medical commission, which determines fitness for service, is valid for one year. After this period, it is necessary to come back to the military enlistment office to update the data. He said this on the air of Radio NV, UNN writes .

Details

Glushchenko explained that a person's health can change over the course of a year, and therefore, during a second examination in a year, the MEC will either confirm fitness for service or make a different decision.

He also explained how the medical examination will be conducted for those who update their data through the electronic cabinet. According to him, in this case, citizens will be invited to a medical examination by a respective summons.

In addition, the representative of the General Staff emphasized that when the law on mobilization comes into force, all men between the ages of 18 and 60 must come to the TCC and JV. The military registration must be done at the place of actual residence.

I would like to add that the TCCs have been switched to 24/7 operation. When we observe certain crowds during certain hours of operation, it may be necessary to plan your visit to the SEC in such a way that it is not during the peak hours, - Glushchenko said.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense approved an order establishing a list of diseases for determining fitness for military service with categories such as fully fit, fit for rear units, and unfit.