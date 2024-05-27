Up to seven thousand per month: Tula Weapons Plant starts producing artillery ammunition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Up to seven thousand per month: Tula Weapons Plant starts producing artillery ammunition

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the ATES guerrilla movement, the occupiers produce up to 7,000 low-quality artillery rounds per month at the Tula arms factory, working around the clock in three shifts, 24/7.

The occupiers are producing artillery ammunition at the Tula arms factory. This is reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

"...the Russian command will re-equip the production workshops at the Tula arms factory to produce artillery ammunition," the statement reads.

According to an ATES agent, "the plant's workshops operate 24/7 in three shifts, producing up to 7,000 rounds of ammunition per month. However, they are not of the best quality, slightly better than North Korean ones. The haste and failure to implement safety measures have already led to several accidents.

Guerrillas Conducted Reconnaissance of Oil Refinery in Stavropol Territory of Russia - ATESH27.05.24, 12:09 • 27335 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
north-koreaNorth Korea
polandPoland

