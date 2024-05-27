Up to seven thousand per month: Tula Weapons Plant starts producing artillery ammunition

The occupiers are producing artillery ammunition at the Tula arms factory. This is reported by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

"...the Russian command will re-equip the production workshops at the Tula arms factory to produce artillery ammunition," the statement reads.

According to an ATES agent, "the plant's workshops operate 24/7 in three shifts, producing up to 7,000 rounds of ammunition per month. However, they are not of the best quality, slightly better than North Korean ones. The haste and failure to implement safety measures have already led to several accidents.

