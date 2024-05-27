ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Guerrillas Conducted Reconnaissance of Oil Refinery in Stavropol Territory of Russia - ATESH

The guerrillas reconnoitered an actively operating Russian oil refinery in Svetlograd, Stavropol Krai, which is likely to supply fuel to Russian troops on the southeastern front.

Ukrainian guerrillas have conducted a reconnaissance of a Russian oil refinery in the Stavropol Territory. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

Our agent inspected the location of the refinery in the city of Svitlohrad. According to the agent, the refinery is actively operating and oil is being transported daily. This is evidenced by the activity of oil transportation equipment and the departure of trains with tanks,

- the statement said.

Details

It is also noted that there is a huge number of security guards who constantly patrol the plant, even in hard-to-reach places.

Coordinates of the object: 45.337246, 42.826651

Most likely, this refinery will cover the fuel needs of Russian troops on the southeastern section of the front. The more interesting information about the refinery, of course, has already been passed on to the right hands,

- ATES added.

Recall

The ATES agent blew up a relay cabinet at the railway in Yaroslavl, Russia, causing disruptions in the operation of the Polyanka station, which is an important logistics hub used by the occupiers for military purposes.

