Guerrillas Conducted Reconnaissance of Oil Refinery in Stavropol Territory of Russia - ATESH

Ukrainian guerrillas have conducted a reconnaissance of a Russian oil refinery in the Stavropol Territory. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

Our agent inspected the location of the refinery in the city of Svitlohrad. According to the agent, the refinery is actively operating and oil is being transported daily. This is evidenced by the activity of oil transportation equipment and the departure of trains with tanks, - the statement said.

It is also noted that there is a huge number of security guards who constantly patrol the plant, even in hard-to-reach places.

Coordinates of the object: 45.337246, 42.826651

Most likely, this refinery will cover the fuel needs of Russian troops on the southeastern section of the front. The more interesting information about the refinery, of course, has already been passed on to the right hands, - ATES added.

