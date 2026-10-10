Up to +24 degrees, rain will fall in some regions – what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 10

On Saturday, October 10, predominantly dry weather is expected in Ukraine, although rain will fall in the eastern and southeastern regions. The daytime temperature will be +14…+19 degrees, rising to +24 in the south. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN writes.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most regions. At the same time, light to moderate rain is possible in the east and southeast of the country. The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, at 5–10 m/s.

At night, the air temperature will be +4…+9 degrees, while the southern and eastern regions will be warmer, ranging from +10 to +15 degrees.

What the weather will be like in Kyiv

In the capital, partly cloudy weather without precipitation is forecast for October 10. The nighttime temperature will be +7…+9 degrees, rising to +17…+19 during the day.

Dry weather will also prevail in the Kyiv region. At night, thermometers will show +4…+9 degrees, and during the day, from +14 to +19.

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