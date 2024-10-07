Up to 15 years in prison: a new sentence for the so-called “head of the lPR”

The appeal demanding to cancel the lenient sentence to the pseudo-head of the “luhansk people's republic” was considered, and the court decision of the first instance was also canceled. The leader of the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property

The court verdict against the “head of the LPR” was appealed because of its leniency. The leader of the pseudo-republic was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On July 1, 2024, the Pavlohrad City District Court of Dnipropetrovs'k Region delivered a verdict in criminal proceedings against the “head of the LPR” on the fact of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and collaboration (Part 2 of Article 110, Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison with the deprivation of the right to hold public office for 13 years and the confiscation of all his property.

It was further established that in 2018, the pseudo-head began to create conditions for the annexation of Luhansk region. Later, he signed an agreement with the president of the aggressor state on the region's “accession” to Russia. As a result, the captured part of the region was annexed to Russia. At the suggestion of the President of Russia, the defendant was re-elected as the “head of the lPR” and continues to govern.

The court decision of the first instance was canceled in part of the sentence imposed. According to the Luhansk regional prosecutor's office, the “head of the lPR” was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold positions in government for 15 years.

The court's verdict has now entered into force, the press service of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

