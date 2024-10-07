Up to 15 years in prison: a new sentence for the so-called “head of the lPR”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60091 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165784 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137185 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142759 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181640 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172261 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97849 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109267 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111367 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43379 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50693 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181641 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172262 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199644 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188604 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141524 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141590 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146316 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137756 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154661 views
Up to 15 years in prison: a new sentence for the so-called “head of the lPR”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14207 views

The Court of Appeal overturned the previous verdict and sentenced the so-called “head of the LPR” to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The new sentence increases the punishment for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The appeal demanding to cancel the lenient sentence to the pseudo-head of the “luhansk people's republic” was considered, and the court decision of the first instance was also canceled. The leader of the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property

Transmits to UNN with a link to the press service of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The court verdict against the “head of the LPR” was appealed because of its leniency. The leader of the pseudo-republic was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Context

On July 1, 2024, the Pavlohrad City District Court of Dnipropetrovs'k Region delivered a verdict in criminal proceedings against the “head of the LPR” on the fact of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and collaboration (Part 2 of Article 110, Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison with the deprivation of the right to hold public office for 13 years and the confiscation of all his property.

A collaborator of the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation", which operated after the seizure of Balakliya, will spend 13 years behind bars09.07.24, 16:42 • 21057 views

It was further established that in 2018, the pseudo-head began to create conditions for the annexation of Luhansk region. Later, he signed an agreement with the president of the aggressor state on the region's “accession” to Russia. As a result, the captured part of the region was annexed to Russia. At the suggestion of the President of Russia, the defendant was re-elected as the “head of the lPR” and continues to govern.

The court decision of the first instance was canceled in part of the sentence imposed. According to the Luhansk regional prosecutor's office, the “head of the lPR” was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold positions in government for 15 years.

The court's verdict has now entered into force, the press service of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

Helped Russia seize Luhansk region: terrorist leader of the “Ghost” group sentenced to 14 years in prison02.09.24, 17:11 • 22450 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising