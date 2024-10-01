Up to 13 cm of snow fell in the Carpathians, frosts are expected
In the highlands of the Carpathians, snow fell 2-13 cm high. On the night of October 2, frosts down to 0° are forecast in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, with warming to 12-17° during the day. Rescuers are patrolling the mountainous areas.
It is snowing in Ivano-Frankivsk region. In the highlands of the Carpathians, snow has fallen 2-13 centimeters high. On the night of October 2, frosts down to 0° are forecast in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia. Rescuers are constantly patrolling the mountains. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the highlands of the Carpathians have a snow cover of 2-13 cm.
On the night of October 2, frosts of 0-3° are forecast on the soil surface in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, and 12-17° during the day.
In the highlands of the Carpathians, the night temperatures range from 3° C to 2° C, and the daytime temperatures are 8-13° C.
Recall
On September 30, the first snow of the season was recorded in the Carpathians.