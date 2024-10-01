ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101435 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108146 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141811 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112150 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104785 views

Up to 13 cm of snow fell in the Carpathians, frosts are expected

Up to 13 cm of snow fell in the Carpathians, frosts are expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13122 views

In the highlands of the Carpathians, snow fell 2-13 cm high. On the night of October 2, frosts down to 0° are forecast in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, with warming to 12-17° during the day. Rescuers are patrolling the mountainous areas.

It is snowing in Ivano-Frankivsk region. In the highlands of the Carpathians, snow has fallen 2-13 centimeters high. On the night of October 2, frosts down to 0° are forecast in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia. Rescuers are constantly patrolling the mountains. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the highlands of the Carpathians have a snow cover of 2-13 cm.

On the night of October 2, frosts of 0-3° are forecast on the soil surface in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, and 12-17° during the day.

In the highlands of the Carpathians, the night temperatures range from 3° C to 2° C, and the daytime temperatures are 8-13° C.

Recall

On September 30, the first snow of the season was recorded in the Carpathians.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
sumySums

