"Until we establish bilateral relations": the head of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture answered how long the embargo on Ukrainian products can be in force

Speaking about trade with Ukraine, Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Siekerski said that until bilateral relations are established, the embargo cannot be lifted, UNN reports citing Wiadomości Rolnicze Polska.

The Polish minister answered the question whether the government is considering imposing unilateral restrictions on imports from Ukraine if the decision of the European Commission, which may decide to extend the rules of trade liberalization with Ukraine this week, is not enough.

Prime Minister Tusk, during his visit to Brussels, said quite clearly that we need to fix this, we need to reach an agreement on a partnership basis, that we are helping Ukraine, but our farmers cannot suffer such losses. And until we get our bilateral relations right, including some coordination with the European Commission, because the European Commission is responsible for trade in the European Union and trade relations with different countries, we cannot lift the blockade or lift the embargo. But there are sugar, poultry, eggs, fruit, very sensitive areas outside the embargo. We are watching this, there is another stage of bilateral negotiations - Sekersky replied.

