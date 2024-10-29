Undoubtedly an enemy, but we should be smart in diplomacy: US vice presidential candidate outlines his attitude to Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Republican Senator J.D. Vance called Putin an “adversary” of the United States, but called for diplomacy. He emphasized the need for negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and NATO to end the war.
Senator J.D. Vance did not recognize that the Russian dictator is an enemy of the United States in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press.
Writes UNN with reference to VOA.
Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance called Russia an enemy of the United States.
When asked whether Putin is an ally or an enemy, Vance replied: “I think he is definitely an adversary. He's a competitor. But I think we also have to be smart about diplomacy.
Vance also continued: “Well, we're not at war with him, and I don't want to be at war with Vladimir Putin's Russia. I think we should try to find ways to make peace.
Just because we don't like someone doesn't mean that we can't engage in a conversation with them from time to time. And I think it's important that if we ever fundamentally end the war in Ukraine at some level, we will have to engage in some negotiations between Ukraine, between Russia, between our NATO allies in Europe. And this is just a necessary part of
