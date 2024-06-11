UN Security Council supports US resolution on permanent ceasefire in Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on the US proposal for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution supporting the United States ' proposal for a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

According to the information, this resolution was supported by 14 members of the Council, none opposed it, and only one member abstained from voting.

In addition, in its statement, the Security Council noted that it welcomes the new ceasefire proposal and calls on both sides, namely Israel and Hamas, to fully implement the terms of the proposal without delay.

Russia, China wrangle with US over UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire plan - Reuters