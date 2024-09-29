UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Schmale condemns Russian attack on hospital in Sumy

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Mathias Schmale, condemned the Russian strikes on the hospital in Sumy on the morning of September 28. He emphasized that civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targeted. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the UN in Ukraine, UNN reports.

I am outraged by the strikes by the Russian Federation Armed Forces on the morning of September 28, which damaged a hospital in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, killing and injuring several people. Healthcare facilities should always be safe and not be affected by such horrific impacts of hostilities - Schmale noted.

He also emphasized that the second strike caused the wounded to suffer even more, and the rescuers were unable to conduct a rescue operation.

Targeting the wounded and those assisting them is prohibited under international humanitarian law. Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted, - added the humanitarian coordinator.

Recall

On September 28, in the morning, the enemy conducted a double strike on a hospital and a residential sector in Sumy, using a UAV. According to the latest reports, 10 people were killed and 22 others were wounded.