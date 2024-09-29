ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Schmale condemns Russian attack on hospital in Sumy

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Schmale condemns Russian attack on hospital in Sumy

Kyiv  •  UNN

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mathias Schmale condemned the Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy on September 28. The attack killed 10 people, wounded 22, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Mathias Schmale, condemned the Russian strikes on the hospital in Sumy on the morning of September 28. He emphasized that civilians and civilian infrastructure were not targeted. This is stated in a statement published on the website of the UN in Ukraine, UNN reports.

I am outraged by the strikes by the Russian Federation Armed Forces  on the morning of September 28, which damaged a hospital in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, killing and injuring several people. Healthcare facilities should always be safe and not be affected by such horrific impacts of hostilities

- Schmale noted.

He also emphasized that the second strike caused the wounded to suffer even more, and the rescuers were unable to conduct a rescue operation.

Targeting the wounded and those assisting them is prohibited under international humanitarian law. Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted,

- added the humanitarian coordinator.

Recall

On September 28, in the morning, the enemy conducted a double strike on a hospital and a residential sector in Sumy, using a UAV. According to the latest reports, 10 people were killed and 22 others were wounded.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

