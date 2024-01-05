Umerov discusses violation of Polish airspace by Russian missile with Polish defense minister

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Poland Rustem Umerov and Wladyslaw Kosinyak-Kamysh discussed the recent incident of a Russian missile violating Polish airspace, the Polish Defense Ministry reports, UNN writes.

Security in the region, support for Ukraine's defense against Russia, and the recent incident in Polish airspace near the border with Ukraine were the main topics of today's conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov - the Polish ministry said in a statement.

Addendum

In late December, the Polish military said that an object they identified as a Russian guided missile violated the country's airspace on December 29 from the border with Ukraine and left three minutes after entering.

The head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, said on Wednesday that he could not rule out that the December 29 violation of Polish airspace by what Warsaw said was a Russian missile was a provocation.

Umerov briefed Polish Defense Minister on the situation at the front and invited him to Kyiv