Umerov briefed Polish Defense Minister on the situation at the front and invited him to Kyiv

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, informing him about the situation on the frontline and recent enemy attacks and inviting him to Kyiv, the minister said on Friday, UNN reported.

Had a productive call with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Congratulated my counterpart on his recent appointment. Provided an update on the situation on the frontlines & recent terrorist attacks - Umerov wrote in X.

Umerov indicated that he was grateful for Poland's intentions to strengthen its role in coalitions of opportunity, which, in his words, "will contribute to the security of Europe and Poland's national interests.

"I invited my colleague to visit Kyiv," the Ukrainian Defense Minister said.

The EU and Poland agree on the need to strengthen support for Ukraine with long-range missiles