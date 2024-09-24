Umerov discusses battlefield needs and key priorities of the Defense Ministry with G7 ambassadors

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with ambassadors of the G7 countries, where he spoke about the country's achievements over the past year. UNN reports with reference to the Defense Ministry.

Details

During a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the current state of affairs and the priority needs to ensure Ukraine's victory.

He met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. Summarized the team's achievements during the first year of work at the Ministry of Defense. Our key priorities are actions on the battlefield and systemic changes in the defense sector - Umerov said.

He noted that the Defense Forces managed to disrupt the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region and launch an operation in Kursk region, bringing the war to the enemy's territory.

We have invested $4 billion in the Ukrainian defense industry, increasing Ukrainian production.We have launched digital solutions such as DOT-Chain for transparent procurement without corruption, as well as DELTA and Kropyva combat systems that are proving their effectiveness at the front - added the Minister of Defense.

In the end, he thanked the ambassadors for their support and willingness to strengthen cooperation, in particular in strengthening our air defense.

Recall

During a meeting of the UN General Assembly, US President Joseph Biden said that Russia's war is not achieving its goals. He called on all countries to continue supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that ignoring the situation could lead to the destruction of the nation.