Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Umerov discusses battlefield needs and key priorities of the Defense Ministry with G7 ambassadors

Umerov discusses battlefield needs and key priorities of the Defense Ministry with G7 ambassadors

 • 16261 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with G7 ambassadors to talk about the year's achievements. He noted successes at the front, investments in the defense industry and the introduction of digital solutions.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with ambassadors of the G7 countries, where he spoke about the country's achievements over the past year. UNN reports with reference to the Defense Ministry.

Details

During a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the current state of affairs and the priority needs to ensure Ukraine's victory.

He met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries. Summarized the team's achievements during the first year of work at the Ministry of Defense. Our key priorities are actions on the battlefield and systemic changes in the defense sector

- Umerov said. 

He noted that the Defense Forces managed to disrupt the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region and launch an operation in Kursk region, bringing the war to the enemy's territory.

We have invested $4 billion in the Ukrainian defense industry, increasing Ukrainian production.We have launched digital solutions such as DOT-Chain for transparent procurement without corruption, as well as DELTA and Kropyva combat systems that are proving their effectiveness at the front

- added the Minister of Defense. 

In the end, he thanked the ambassadors for their support and willingness to strengthen cooperation, in particular in strengthening our air defense.

During a meeting of the UN General Assembly, US President Joseph Biden said that Russia's war is not achieving its goals. He called on all countries to continue supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that ignoring the situation could lead to the destruction of the nation.

