Ukrzaliznytsya increases cargo transportation by 30%

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 54030 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149995 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246085 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173191 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164629 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113017 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 46243 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 58340 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 96960 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37283 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30185 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246085 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223474 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209788 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235673 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222622 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 54030 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 30185 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 37283 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112016 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112979 views
Ukrzaliznytsya increases cargo transportation by 30%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20937 views

From January to May 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 75.4 million tons of cargo, which is 30% more than in the same period last year.

During the period from January to May 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 75.4 million tons of cargo, which is 30% higher than in the same period last year. Writes UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsya.

"We ensure stable operation and fully transport commercial cargo. According to the results of 5 months, we have quite significant indicators both in the total volume of traffic and in strategic export traffic for the country. In particular, grain exports increased by 39% compared to last year. We are ready to continue to fully support the country's economy and business needs for Transportation," said Yevhen Lyashchenko, chairman of the management board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

For 5 months of 2024 transported:

  • in domestic traffic - 32.9 million tons, (+6.7%);
  • for export-38 million tons (+57%);
  • for imports-4.3 million tons (+ 68.5%).

In terms of traffic volumes in January-May 2024, the leaders were:

  • iron and manganese ore - 19.3 million tons;
  • grain cargo-18.8 million tons;
  • coal - 11.5 million tons;
  • Ministry of construction materials — 10.8 million tons.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsya handed over two more upgraded wagons for the evacuation of the wounded to the needs of the Defense Forces. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces

Contact us about advertising