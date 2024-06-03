Ukrzaliznytsya increases cargo transportation by 30%

During the period from January to May 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 75.4 million tons of cargo, which is 30% higher than in the same period last year. Writes UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsya.

"We ensure stable operation and fully transport commercial cargo. According to the results of 5 months, we have quite significant indicators both in the total volume of traffic and in strategic export traffic for the country. In particular, grain exports increased by 39% compared to last year. We are ready to continue to fully support the country's economy and business needs for Transportation," said Yevhen Lyashchenko, chairman of the management board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

For 5 months of 2024 transported:

in domestic traffic - 32.9 million tons, (+6.7%);

for export-38 million tons (+57%);



for imports-4.3 million tons (+ 68.5%).



In terms of traffic volumes in January-May 2024, the leaders were:

iron and manganese ore - 19.3 million tons;

grain cargo-18.8 million tons;



coal - 11.5 million tons;



Ministry of construction materials — 10.8 million tons.



Recall

Ukrzaliznytsya handed over two more upgraded wagons for the evacuation of the wounded to the needs of the Defense Forces.