Ukrzaliznytsia will temporarily suspend ticket sales and refunds overnight on November 19. This is reported in a statement by the carrier on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the restrictions will be in effect from 00:30 to 07:10 due to technical work on Ukrzaliznytsia’s information systems.

During this time, passengers will be completely unable to purchase or refund tickets for long-distance and regional trains. This applies both to ticket offices and electronic sales channels. Travel documents purchased earlier will remain in the app. Tickets for suburban services and the Kyiv Circular Railway can be purchased in the app without restrictions - the statement reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to take this information into account when planning their trips.

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