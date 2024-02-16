"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch four more ambulances for the needs of the Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103464 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112949 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155558 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159007 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255985 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175185 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166195 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229114 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 35151 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 40953 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 47530 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 45155 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 33599 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255985 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240495 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227055 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103465 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75290 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81422 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114054 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114895 views
Actual
"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch four more ambulances for the needs of the Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch four more ambulances for the needs of the Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61803 views

Ukrzaliznytsia will put four more ambulances on the tracks to evacuate wounded soldiers to rear hospitals, bringing the total number of medical cars to 62, and plans to deliver eight more cars by the end of 2024.

Soon Ukrzaliznytsia will put four more ambulances on the tracks to evacuate wounded and injured soldiers to rear hospitals. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

The ministry noted that these cars were converted from passenger cars by Ukrzaliznytsia. They have everything necessary to provide medical care to the wounded during the evacuation.

The cars are equipped with modern medical equipment, and all the details are thought out: from clothing for the wounded, tools for psychological relief, to an autonomous power supply system. 

I am sincerely grateful to everyone who is involved in this very important project. These cars save the lives and health of our servicemen, and I am very pleased to see that everything in them is done with high quality and modernity, taking into account the experience we have gained in recent years

- emphasized Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Addendum

The Ministry said that since March 2022, Ukrainian railroaders have put 62 medical cars into operation, and by the end of 2024 they will have re-equipped eight more.

Medical equipment for the ambulances was donated by the Kolo Charitable Foundation.

Oxygen concentrators, patient monitors, medical pulse oximeters, and syringe pumps will help ensure continuous treatment of the wounded during evacuation

- said  Iryna Soloshenko, head of the Mobile Evacuation project at the Kolo Charitable Foundation.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova signed memorandums of cooperation with five civil society organizations working in the areas of tactical medicine and rehabilitation of wounded soldiers. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarHealth
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising