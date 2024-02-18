Ukrzaliznytsia to arrange an additional train from Dnipro to Vorokhta for spring school holidays

On March 1, an additional train 203/204 Dnipro - Vorokhta will be scheduled due to the spring vacation season in schools. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

As the spring vacation season approaches, Ukrzaliznytsia has decided to take into account the demand for children's recreation in the mountains and has arranged for an additional train #203/204 Dnipro - Vorokhta to start running regularly on March 1.

The train will depart from Dnipro every other day at 14:35 and arrive in Vorokhta at 14:09. In the opposite direction, from Vorokhta, the train will depart from March 2 every other day at 16:26 and arrive in Dnipro at 12:35.

For the convenience of passengers, Ukrzaliznytsia also provides an opportunity to book group travel early.

Applications are accepted 35 days before the train departure through a special ordering service at the link https://services.uz.gov.ua/group-order

Tickets for this train are already available in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, on the website, in chatbots and at station ticket offices.

