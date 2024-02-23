$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 208 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46242 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183024 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106381 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360343 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291958 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210021 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242818 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254303 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160477 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukrzaliznytsia to appeal to Polish law enforcement due to dumping of Ukrainian rapeseed on the tracks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30673 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing an appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies over the fact that unknown persons dumped rapeseed from grain cars transiting through Poland to Germany.

Ukrzaliznytsia to appeal to Polish law enforcement due to dumping of Ukrainian rapeseed on the tracks

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing an appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies over another incident involving damage to Ukrainian agricultural products on railroad tracks - rapeseed, UZ reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Another illegal interference in the operation of railway transport on the territory of the Republic of Poland. Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing a corresponding appeal to the Polish law enforcement agencies about the incident

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported on its social media page.

UZ provided details of the incident. "In the morning, unknown persons at Dorohusk station opened the hatches of two 1435 mm gauge grain carriers and poured out rapeseed bound for Germany. This cargo, like other agricultural products, was in transit through Poland," the company said.

Addendum

As noted, Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov: "Unpunished crimes always come back. Whether it is military aggression or damaged grain. The criminals must be found and punished immediately so that others are not tempted to repeat them.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
Poland
