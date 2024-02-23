Ukrzaliznytsia to appeal to Polish law enforcement due to dumping of Ukrainian rapeseed on the tracks

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing an appeal to Polish law enforcement agencies over another incident involving damage to Ukrainian agricultural products on railroad tracks - rapeseed, UZ reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Another illegal interference in the operation of railway transport on the territory of the Republic of Poland. Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing a corresponding appeal to the Polish law enforcement agencies about the incident - Ukrzaliznytsia reported on its social media page.

UZ provided details of the incident. "In the morning, unknown persons at Dorohusk station opened the hatches of two 1435 mm gauge grain carriers and poured out rapeseed bound for Germany. This cargo, like other agricultural products, was in transit through Poland," the company said.

Addendum

As noted, Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov: "Unpunished crimes always come back. Whether it is military aggression or damaged grain. The criminals must be found and punished immediately so that others are not tempted to repeat them.