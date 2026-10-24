Ukrzaliznytsia reminded passengers about the transition to winter time: what passengers should know

During the night of October 24–25, Ukraine will switch to winter time. At 04:00, clocks should be set back one hour. Ukrzaliznytsia reports this, UNN reports.

Details

"Tonight we are turning the clocks back one hour!" the post says.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes that Ukraine will switch to winter time from October 24 to 25. In particular, at 04:00 it will be 03:00.

"So you will gain an extra hour. What to do: check clocks that do not update automatically; check the alarm clock on your phone; compare the train departure time with the ticket in the Ukrzaliznytsia app. Plan your trips without unnecessary worries," the post says.

Reminder

Changing the time schedule may cause stress and exacerbate cardiovascular diseases. Is this currently necessary, and does changing the clocks affect health